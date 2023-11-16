South Africa all out for 212 despite Miller ton

South Africa's David Miller with Australia's Glenn Maxwell as he walks after losing his wicket. Photo: Reuters

Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 in the second semi-final of the 50-over World Cup at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Australia were accurate with the ball and agile in the field, turning up the heat on their rivals.

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Travis Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Miller smashed Pat Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

Cummins and Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets apiece for five-time champions Australia.

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

Miller hits ton

South Africa batsman David Miller hit a defiant 101 against Australia in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

South Africa fell to 24-4 after they elected to bat first at Kolkata's Eden Gardens before the left-handed Miller hit back in a 95-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (47).

Miller reached his ton off 115 balls as he smashed Australian skipper Pat Cummins for six over deep-wicket.

However, two balls later, Cummins was celebrating when he had Miller caught by Travis Head at deep square leg.

South Africa rebuild after rain break

South Africa were looking to rebuild after Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ripped through their top-order with two wickets each in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

The Proteas reached 79-4 in 25 overs with Heinrich Klaasen (22) and David Miller (35) batting in their attempt to stabilise the innings at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

South Africa elected to bat first but were reduced to 24-4 before rain then interrupted play for 45 minutes with the total having moved on to 44-4.

The winners will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.

Rain rescues slumping South Africa

Australia fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each to rip through South Africa's top order in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday before rain came to the Proteas' rescue.

Left-arm quick Starc sent back skipper Temba Bavuma for a fourth-ball duck in the first over and soon Hazlewood had the in-form Quinton de Kock caught for three.

The new-ball bowlers kept up the attack with the wickets of Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (six) to reduce South Africa to 24-4 after the Proteas elected to bat under cloudy skies.

Heinrich Klaasen (10) and David Miller (10) had taken the score to 44-4 in the 14th over when rain sent the players off the field at Eden Gardens.

If the action falls victim to the weather, then there is a reserve day set aside on Friday.

Should no result be possible, South Africa would be declared the winners as they finished higher than Australia in the group phase.

South Africa are chasing their first ever World Cup final after faltering in four semi-finals including two against Australia in 1999 and 2007.

The winners will take on undefeated hosts India, who knocked out New Zealand in the first semi-final, in Sunday's final at Ahmedabad.