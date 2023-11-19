India would win this final 95 times out of 100: Broad

India will look to end a decade-long global title drought in front of 130,000 fans in the World Cup final against five-time champions Australia today.

India have racked up 10 straight wins at the tournament as they seek a third World Cup triumph to add to their 1983 and 2011 victories, the last of which came on home soil.

Legendary England fast bowler Stuart Broad said India would win the World Cup final 95 out of 100 times against Australia.

India have never displayed a more dominating performance in World Cups like they have in this edition.

"India are so powerful in their own conditions that I would say they would win this final 95 times out of 100," Broad wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"You only need to look down their line-up to gauge their strength: they've got a top six all of whom can score match-winning hundreds, while any of their bowlers can take a five-for. They're the only team in the World Cup that you can say that about," he said.

"India winning the World Cup is a bit like Brazil winning football's equivalent. There is a bit of magic to it.

"And personally, I think it would be great for the game if India come out on top against Australia in Ahmedabad because it will inspire the next generation of cricket's powerhouse, just as their 2011 triumph did."

"An Indian victory is the most marketable outcome for the sport — comparable to when Usain Bolt used to line up for the 100 metres. All of athletics' stakeholders wanted him to win because it leads to bigger sponsorship, bigger TV rights, greater exposure for the sport," said Broad.

