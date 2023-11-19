ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Agencies
Sun Nov 19, 2023 09:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 09:19 AM

Most Viewed

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

World Cup Final: India and Australia factfile

Agencies
Sun Nov 19, 2023 09:10 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 19, 2023 09:19 AM
PHOTO: ICC

India will meet five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here is the factfile ahead of the final.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

OVERALL: 
***Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

***Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

***After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.

***Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.

INDIA
WORLD RANKING -1
PATH TO THE FINAL 
Group stage
Oct 08: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi
Oct 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad
Oct 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune
Oct 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala
Oct 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow
Nov 02: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai
Nov 05: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata
Nov 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru
Semi-final
Nov 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai
LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -
Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71
LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5
LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -
Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87

LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -
1975: Group stage
1979: Group stage
1983: Champions
1987: Semi-finals
1991: Round-robin stage
1996: Semi-finals
1999: Super Six
2003: Runners-up
2007: Group stage
2011: Champions
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Semi-finals

PHOTO: ICC

AUSTRALIA

WORLD RANKING -2
PATH TO THE FINAL 
Group stage
Oct 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow
Oct 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow
Oct 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru
Oct 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi
Oct 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala
Nov 04: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad
Nov 07: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai
Nov 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune
Semi-final
Nov 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata
LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -
David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33
LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2
LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -
Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02
LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -
1975: Runners-up
1979: Group stage
1983: Group stage
1987: Champions
1992: Round-robin stage
1996: Runners-up
1999: Champions
2003: Champions
2007: Champions
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Champions
2019: Semi-finals
 

Related topic:
India v Australia finalCWC2023ICC Cricket World Cup 2023ODI World Cup 2023cricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

'Surreal to hear name chanted', says New Zealand's Ravindra

'Surreal to hear name chanted', says New Zealand's Ravindra

1w ago

Tendulkar tells Kohli: 'Happy an Indian broke record'

3d ago
Marsh thanks Aussie leaders for allowing him to send off ‘Pop’

Marsh thanks Aussie leaders for allowing him to send off ‘Pop’

6d ago

World Cup fever peaks, propelling prices in Ahmedabad 

13h ago
Mitchell Starc

Starc predicts 'spectacle of cricket' in World Cup final against India

2d ago
বিএনপির হরতাল
|রাজনীতি

খিলক্ষেত, ফার্মগেট, মিরপুর রোডে যানবাহন তুলনামূলক কম

সরেজমিনে দেখা গেছে, এই সব সড়কে অল্প সংখ্যক ব্যক্তিগত গাড়ি চলাচল করলেও গণপরিবহনের সংখ্যা বিএনপির ডাকা অবরোধের দিনগুলোর তুলনায় কম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নাটোরে দাঁড়িয়ে থাকা বাসে আগুন

৩১ মিনিট আগে
X