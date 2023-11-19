World Cup Final: India and Australia factfile
India will meet five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Here is the factfile ahead of the final.
OVERALL:
***Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.
***Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.
***After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.
***Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.
INDIA
WORLD RANKING -1
PATH TO THE FINAL
Group stage
Oct 08: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi
Oct 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad
Oct 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune
Oct 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala
Oct 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow
Nov 02: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai
Nov 05: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata
Nov 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru
Semi-final
Nov 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai
LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -
Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71
LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5
LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -
Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87
LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -
1975: Group stage
1979: Group stage
1983: Champions
1987: Semi-finals
1991: Round-robin stage
1996: Semi-finals
1999: Super Six
2003: Runners-up
2007: Group stage
2011: Champions
2015: Semi-finals
2019: Semi-finals
AUSTRALIA
WORLD RANKING -2
PATH TO THE FINAL
Group stage
Oct 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai
Oct 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow
Oct 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow
Oct 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru
Oct 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi
Oct 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala
Nov 04: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad
Nov 07: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai
Nov 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune
Semi-final
Nov 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata
LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -
David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33
LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2
LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -
Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02
LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -
Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40
PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -
1975: Runners-up
1979: Group stage
1983: Group stage
1987: Champions
1992: Round-robin stage
1996: Runners-up
1999: Champions
2003: Champions
2007: Champions
2011: Quarter-finals
2015: Champions
2019: Semi-finals
Comments