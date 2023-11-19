World Cup Final: India and Australia factfile

India will meet five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Cup today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here is the factfile ahead of the final.

OVERALL:

***Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

***Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

***After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.

***Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.

INDIA

WORLD RANKING -1

PATH TO THE FINAL

Group stage

Oct 08: bt Australia by 6 wickets at Chennai

Oct 11: bt Afghanistan by 8 wickets at New Delhi

Oct 14: bt Pakistan by 7 wickets at Ahmedabad

Oct 19: bt Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Pune

Oct 22: bt New Zealand by 4 wickets at Dharamsala

Oct 29: bt England by 100 runs at Lucknow

Nov 02: bt Sri Lanka by 302 runs at Mumbai

Nov 05: bt South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata

Nov 12: bt Netherlands by 160 runs at Bengaluru

Semi-final

Nov 15: bt New Zealand by 70 runs at Mumbai

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -

Virat Kohli: 13,794 runs; highest score 183; average 58.69; Hundreds 50, Fifties 71

LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

Virat Kohli: 711 runs; highest score 117; average 101.57; Hundreds 3, Fifties 5

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -

Ravindra Jadeja: 220 wickets; best bowling 5-33; average 35.87

LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

Mohammad Shami: 23 wickets; best bowling 7-57; average 9.13

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -

1975: Group stage

1979: Group stage

1983: Champions

1987: Semi-finals

1991: Round-robin stage

1996: Semi-finals

1999: Super Six

2003: Runners-up

2007: Group stage

2011: Champions

2015: Semi-finals

2019: Semi-finals

AUSTRALIA

WORLD RANKING -2

PATH TO THE FINAL

Group stage

Oct 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai

Oct 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow

Oct 16: bt Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow

Oct 20: bt Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru

Oct 25: bt Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi

Oct 28: bt New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala

Nov 04: bt England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad

Nov 07: bt Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai

Nov 11: bt Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune

Semi-final

Nov 16: bt South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD -

David Warner: 6,925 runs; highest score 179; average 45.55; Hundreds 22; Fifties 33

LEADING RUN-SCORER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

David Warner: 528 runs; highest score 163; average 52.80; Hundreds 2; Fifties 2

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD -

Mitchell Starc: 233 wickets; best bowling 6-28; average 23.02

LEADING WICKET-TAKER AT 2023 WORLD CUP -

Adam Zampa: 22 wickets; best bowling 4-8; average 21.40

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES -

1975: Runners-up

1979: Group stage

1983: Group stage

1987: Champions

1992: Round-robin stage

1996: Runners-up

1999: Champions

2003: Champions

2007: Champions

2011: Quarter-finals

2015: Champions

2019: Semi-finals

