Gill throws his wicket away after India's flying start

Australia opted to bowl in final against India

Starc takes down Gill

Shubman Gill fell for just four runs as he tried to pull one in front of him against Mitchell Starc as India lost their opening wicket after a flying start.

Rohit Sharma had raced to 25 off 19 and Gill, perhaps to complement his captain, went for a big shot but fell to Starc, leaving India 37 for one after five overs.

Rohit and Virat Kohli are in the middle as India look to take full advantage of being asked to bat first on a slowing but batting friendly wicket.

Australia opt to bowl in final against India

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against India in front of a sell-out crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Both teams are unchanged from their semifinal wins.

Cummins, after winning the toss, explained his reason for opting to bowl, saying: "Looks like a bit of a dry wicket and wanted to bowl first. Dew is one factor and it's quite dewy in the night at this venue."

The decision suited India too, as Rohit Sharma said, "I would've batted first. Big game and runs on the board. It's going to be amazing. The biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events. We got to stay nice and calm."

TEAMS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

STATS

1. Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

2. Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

3. After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.

4. Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.