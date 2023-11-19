'Genuine hero' Rohit eyes greatest triumph

Rohit Sharma will carry a billion hopes when he leads India out for the World Cup final today, the pinnacle of a journey which began in poverty but which has led to a personal fortune of around $25 million and the high-pressure captaincy of the national cricket team.

The swashbuckling 36-year-old opener, nicknamed "Hitman" for his ability to get big scores quickly, has accumulated 550 runs at the tournament in a chart led by teammate Virat Kohli (711) ahead of Sunday's showdown with Australia in front of around 130,000 fans.

But Rohit's selfless approach with the bat to give the team attacking starts and allow the likes of Kohli and the middle-order to build has won him praise in a near-perfect campaign for two-time World Cup winners India.

"The impact he's had has been unbelievable because he sets the tone for the batting, he is the one who is sacrificing his wicket so that others could come and score the runs," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told TV channel India Today.

"He is taking the attack to the opposition in the first 10 overs. Demoralising the opposition attack at the start. He has got out in the 40s three or four times already. As a leader he has shown the template."

Rohit smashed 47 off 29 balls laced with four fours and four sixes in India's 70-run over New Zealand in the semi-final in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan called Rohit a "genuine hero" and the "man who has changed the culture" of the team, which stands at the cusp of a third World Cup title.

Rohit took over the captaincy of the white-ball team in 2021 and a year later became the all-format leader in the cricket-crazy nation's quest for a global title.

Rohit was part of the team's inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup triumph under Dhoni but was not selected in the 2011 World Cup squad, an absence that left him "heartbroken".

But come Sunday and Rohit will not only have a shot at leading his team to cricket's biggest prize but also to answer his critics with what he does best -- bat and lead.

Road to the final

India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage.

In the semifinal against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma led a blazing start with the bat, rocketing with fellow opener Shubman Gill, before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. Posting an imperious 397, New Zealand showed some respite largely through a century from Daryl Mitchell, only to fall 70 runs short.