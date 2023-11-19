Here's how to watch the IND v AUS final online

As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 reaches its climax today, 19 November, the much-awaited final between India and Australia is currently unfolding in India, captivating cricket enthusiasts around the globe. This high-octane match represents the pinnacle of international cricket, featuring two of the sport's most accomplished teams.

For those unable to be part of the live audience, there are several streaming options available to ensure they don't miss any part of this thrilling encounter:

MyGP App

The MyGP app, provided by telecom operator Grameenphone, is streaming the final live. This service allows fans to enjoy the India vs Australia showdown in real-time on their smartphones.

Toffee App

Toffee, a digital entertainment platform by Banglalink, is another avenue for fans to engage with the live action. Available for download on both Google Play and the App Store, Toffee is streaming the match live on its platform, including www.toffeelive.com, and a dedicated Android TV app.

Rabbithole Prime

Rabbithole Prime is offering live streaming of the final match across various devices. This platform ensures that viewers can enjoy the match on their preferred device, be it a mobile phone, laptop, or desktop.

T Sports

T Sports, the exclusive sports channel in Bangladesh, is broadcasting the final live. Fans can tune into the T Sports TV channel or stream the match through the T Sports app.

Throughout the match, Cricket live scores are being constantly updated, allowing fans to stay abreast of the latest developments in the game. Cricket streaming apps are working overtime to ensure seamless and uninterrupted access to this highly anticipated cricket final live coverage.

For those who might miss the live action, platforms like Toffee and Rabbithole Prime will provide Cricket World Cup highlights, ensuring that the pivotal moments of the match are available for replay. Additionally, comprehensive Cricket World Cup updates are being offered across various sports news platforms, keeping fans informed about every aspect of this historic encounter.