ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Sat Nov 18, 2023 01:08 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 18, 2023 01:10 PM

Dua Lipa to star in pre-final show

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finale between India and Australia on Sunday will feature performances by Dua Lipa and an aerial show by the Indian Air Force.

Photo: Collected

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finale between India and Australia on Sunday will feature performances by Dua Lipa and an aerial show by the Indian Air Force.

The high-profile match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, and will have several VIPs attending, including the Indian and Australian prime ministers.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also sent out invites to all the former World Cup-winning captains, including Indian cricketing legends MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. Other high-profile invitees include veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Star Sports recently teased fans with a video on X, featuring popstar Dua Lipa.

In the video, cricketers like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson are seen asking Lipa about her potential song choice for the ceremony.

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team will put on a show for the World Cup final. Aircraft will light up Ahmedabad city's skies in a rare show for the audience.

It is still not known if the festivities will be a part of an official closing ceremony.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an announcement about any closing ceremony.

Related topic:
dua lipaICC Cricket World Cup 2023icc odi world cup 2023AhmedabadNarendra ModiAustraliaindia
Comments

