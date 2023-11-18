ICC to bring curtains down on WC with closing ceremony

The Surya Kiran Team of Indian Air Force rehearse above the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the final. Photo: Reuters

The Narendra Modi Stadium--world's largest stadium--is gearing up for the grand finale of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Saturday and with that in mind, the ICC has planned a closing ceremony to bring the curtains down on the 2023 edition of the quadrennial mega event.

The four-part final ceremony will begin with the 'salute in the sky' featuring a 10-minute vertical air show which will take place over the stadium and involve nine hawks from the Indian Airforce who will pay tribute to a 'New India' before the start of the game.

The Suryakiran Acrobatic Team– Indian Airforce fighter jets led by flight commander Sidesh Karti were busy conducting their last-minute rehearsal for the 'salute in the sky' as part of the final ceremony before the toss.

During the innings break there will be a unique assembly of all World Cup-winning captains who will be felicitated by the BCCI officials with a special blazer. There will be 20-second reel highlights of their winning moments along with the ever-changing ICC Men's CWC Trophy played out on the big screen as the captains, one by one, walk onto the podium.

The celebration will heat up as famous music director Pritam and his entourage of 500 dancers will perform live during the break.

During the drinks break of the second innings, the spectators will witness a unique visual countdown where the entire roof of the stadium will be used as a canvas for programmed lights and a laser show.

