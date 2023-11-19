Five key match-ups to anticipate

In the biggest stage of all, two of the best teams in the competition are going up against each other with the World Cup up for grabs. Here are five potential match-ups that could swing the momentum of today's final.

Josh Hazlewood v Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, fresh off a record 50th ODI ton, has a massive negative match-up to counter in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad. In 88 balls against Hazlewood in ODIs, Kohli has been dismissed five times, including once in the league match between these teams at this World Cup.

With the Indian maestro in this kind of form, having reeled off eight fifty-plus scores in 10 innings, it's vital for the Aussies to break the Kohli barrier to access that strong middle-order early. Hazlewood, whose stunning new-ball spell left South Africa in a mess in the semi-final, could be the key for Australia.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

In his ODI career, Rohit has been dismissed 33 times by left-arm pace, and 22 of those have come within the first 10 overs.

Mitchell Starc and the Aussies know the prominent threat Rohit poses in the Powerplay. The Indian skipper has swung matches in the first 10 overs, scoring at a stunning rate of 133.08. If they're to send Rohit back early, Starc could be the key.

Glenn Maxwell v Kuldeep Yadav

Maxwell may not belt spinners on one leg every day, but his dismissal in the semi-finals against South Africa had an eerily familiar tone to it as he attempted a wild, across-the-line hoick, only to be cleaned up by the South African wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi.

On a similar turner against India in Chennai, Maxwell fell in the exact same fashion to Kuldeep Yadav, another left-arm wrist spinner.

If Ahmedabad throws up another two-paced wicket, Maxwell will probably be wary of the massive turn Kuldeep gets and the threat it poses.

Steve Smith v Ravindra Jadeja

Overall, Jadeja has dismissed Smith five times in 2023 alone across formats. The last of them, and arguably the best, came in the league stage game in Chennai, when the left-arm spinner ripped one past Smith to bowl him.

Smith's ODI record against Jadeja is, however, stupendous. He scores at a rate of over 100 against him and has only been dismissed twice in over 200 balls. But that'll count for little if the ball is throwing up puffs of dust in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami v David Warner

Every seventh ball on an average that Mohammed Shami balls to a left-hander this World Cup has been a wicket.

If there's one player who'll not be bogged down by such numbers, it is David Warner. The Aussie has countered right-arm pacers with fire this tournament, but it has also brought about five dismissals against them.

The Aussies have their only two left-handers in the top seven, Warner and Travis Head, batting at the top two positions. Thus, instead of Mohammed Siraz, Shami might be entrusted to operate with the new ball alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

Highlights

*Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC global tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

*Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

*After 150 ODIs involving the two sides, Australia earned 83 victories against India's 57. In World Cups, Australia lead India 8-5 after 13 games.

*Head-to-head results in India are on level terms after their tournament opener, with 33 victories for either team in 71 clashes.