Can Aussies deny rampant India of home glory?

It will be a cup for India to lose when the grand final of the 2023 World Cup is staged at the imposing Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

True that India would be up against their biggest adversary Australia, the five-time champions who have that uncanny ability of prospering when the chips are down.

Still, considering the momentum the invincible home side have carried in this tournament so far, and especially after the 70-run thrashing of New Zealand in the first semifinal, it will not be a surprise if India win the final at a canter and lift the trophy for a third time, second on the home soil after 2011.

The more-than-a-billion Indian fans would be expecting nothing less than yet another clinical performance from Rohit Sharma's star-studded side that showed little to no weakness on their way to 10 straight victories.

However, with Australia showing their true colours with eight straight wins after defeats in the first two games, including one against India, the neutral global audience would be expecting an absorbing contest, if not an unforgettable final like four years ago, when hosts England clinched the title defeating New Zealand on boundary count after both teams' scores were tied in 50 overs and also in the Super Over.

The biggest strength of India in this World Cup has been performing as a collective unit. Besides, in the last 10 games they dominated their opponents right from the word go and did not allow their opponents to bounce back.

So dominant have India been both with bat and ball, they have hardly missed the absence of key all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of the tournament after picking up a knee injury against Bangladesh.

While Mohammad Shami came off the bench to more than compensate for Hardik's absence as a third seamer with a staggering 23 wickets, Hardik's absence with the bat has not been felt down the order with Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul firing almost in every game.

With Jasprit Bumrah leading the versatile bowling attack, India have been a complete package in this World Cup.

Australia, on the other hand, have been struggling to find a perfect batting combination with their key batter Steve Smith yet to find form. The good thing about the Aussies is their pacers looked sharp against South Africa in the nervy second semifinal that they won by three wickets.

But in the final against a rampant India, Australia will not only need to take their game to the next level but will also need a slice of luck and win the toss on a ground with diverse pitches, if they are to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title.