Cricket
Sports Reporter
Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:48 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Mustafizur’s ILT20 appearance hinges on BPL schedule

Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:24 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:48 PM
Sports Reporter
Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:24 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 06:48 PM
Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was roped in as a direct signing by International League T20 (ILT20) franchise Dubai Capitals but his maiden participation in the tournament remains uncertain as the tournament's schedule clashes with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The fourth edition of the ILT20 is set to be played in the December-January window, same as BPL. Although the dates are not official, sources from the ILT20 league informed that the league is set to start in December 2 and end on January 4.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BPL dates are yet to be announced.

"If the BPL begins at a later date, his [Mustafizur's] chances of appearing in the ILT20 will increase. But if it clashes [with BPL], he would not be able to play," a BCB official said.

This time, the BPL is expected to be a six-team tournament, cutting down one team, making it a shorter tournament than usual. If the tournament begins in late December, BCB sources expect that Mustafizur would get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play the initial part of ILT20.

The Daily Star reached out to a source who manages Mustafizur and asked whether BPL beginning late in December would allow the left-arm pacer to feature in ILT20.

"When the deal was made, BPL's dates were not finalised. We can't be certain about his chances of appearing in ILT20 [even if BPL starts in late December] until BPL schedules are finalised," the source said. 

Related topic:
cricketBPLILT20Mustafizur Rahman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed

Gender inequality in Bangladesh cricket laid bare, again

6d ago

Mustafizur blessed with baby boy

8m ago

Mustafizur’s shoulder injury resurfaces, conservative treatment undertaken

4m ago

‘Satisfying to see the group evolving’

3d ago

Fizz awaits signal to play DPL

5m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

এখন থেকে বাংলাদেশ সঠিক পথে থাকবে, আর কখনো পথভ্রষ্ট হবে না: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, ‘আমাদের অনেক কিছু সংস্কার করতে হবে, কারণ আমাদের যে রাজনৈতিক ব্যবস্থা রয়েছে সেটি কারচুপি ও অপব্যবহারের শিকার হয়েছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

এজেন্ট ব্যাংকিং: প্রত্যন্ত গ্রামেও পৌঁছে যাচ্ছে প্রবাসী আয়

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে