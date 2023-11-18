BCB ‘taking responsibility’ for WC disaster but unsure of what caused it

Van Meekeren celebrates after taking the wicket of Shakib during the World Cup match between Netherlands and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. Photo: AFP

Finally, someone from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated that they accept responsibility for the team's failure in the ICC World Cup in India.

"We are taking the responsibility," BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus told the reporters today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

"We have the responsibility and the board admitted it. We all accepted it. We didn't expect this kind of result. We had a target of reaching the semifinal or winning at least four-five matches if it was not possible then. But we don't know why it did not happen," Yunus elaborated.

But what course of action would the board set in motion, having taken the responsibility behind the abysmal performance?

Yunus, in this case, was not sure. "At this moment, we don't know the reasons [behind the debacle]. We wanted reports [from team management], and we can only know the real reasons when we get those reports. And we will discuss the reports in the board meeting."

He also hoped that the board meeting would take place near the end of this month.

Moreover, the board is unsure of the future plans of the country's two stalwarts—Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Shakib had said during a much-talked about interview just before the start of the mega event that he will not continue as a ODI captain for a single day after the event. BCB, however, was waiting for an official confirmation from the all-rounder.

"He didn't inform me of anything officially. As he is injured, we will be able to know about his decision after November 28," said Yunus.

Asked about Tamim, he added: "What he told us that he will sit with us on November 22. We need to know his plan."

Yunus, however, said that they have to do everything for Bangladesh cricket after receiving the reports.