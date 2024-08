Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus has tendered his resignation as board director to the National Sports Council (NSC) today.

Jalal was one of the two directors, alongside Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, nominated to the cricket board by the NSC.

"I have resigned as director for the greater good of cricket," Jalal told The Daily Star today.

The NSC will now nominate a new director to replace Jalal.

*More to follow...