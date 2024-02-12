Big agendas at BCB meeting today

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will sit for a board meeting today with important agendas such as the ODI World Cup report officially being handed out, the formation and tenure of the selection panel and central contracts for players amongst major issues.

Minhajul Abedin, who has been part of the selection committee since 2011, had been appointed as chief selector in 2016. A BCB official told The Daily Star, on condition of anonymity, that the selection panel could see one change with many board members in favour of the change. However, the meeting may also see the panel's tenure extended till the T20 World Cup. The tenure of the three-member selection panel officially ended on December 31, 2023 and has so far run through extension handed out.

"It's on the agenda [selection panel] and if there is something to disclose, you will be informed. As you know their tenure has ended and we have been giving extensions to run our selection process," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters yesterday.

The World Cup debacle assessment has been going on for a while and with the T20 World Cup coming up this year, the committee's report should be a critical one. The report is to be handed out in front of the board in the meeting.

The BCB had also formed a committee to handle coach appointments with various coaches being interviewed over the past few days. "The process may complete within the next two to three days and till now what has been completed, we will try to approve it from the board," Nizamuddin further told reporters.

One or two coaches' appointments maybe confirmed in the meeting, according to BCB sources. Meanwhile, with central contracts also in the agenda, match fee increment will be discussed.

The other issue is the captaincy of the national team in three formats, with Shakib Al Hasan still at the helm of all three formats. Shakib's T20I captaincy was originally said to be till 2022 Australia World Cup while no tenure was set to his Test captaincy. He was given the ODI captaincy last year after Tamim Iqbal stepped away ahead of the ODI World Cup. Shakib had said that he would not remain captain after the World Cup. The BCB CEO, admitting that the captaincy issue will be on the agenda, that 'no information or official approach about captaincy has come in this regard to the board.'

Cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus, however, claimed that there is no captaincy issue on the agenda but if any member brings it up, it will be discussed.