Will WC probe report see light of day?

Captain Shakib Al Hasan leads a dejected Bangladesh team out of the ground following their seven-wicket defeat against Pakistan – their sixth defeat in seven matches in the ongoing World Cup – at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday. PHOTO: AFP

The 2023 ODI World Cup ended three months ago, with Bangladesh suffering their worst outing in the event since 2003. It led to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) forming a three-member committee to assess the performances of the Tigers, but will the report see the light of the day?

The report was due in the latest board meeting, and it was said that it was submitted to the board. However, BCB directors have not seen it.

"The report was supposed to be handed in but it didn't happen in the meeting. Perhaps it was handed in later by them [committee]," one director told The Daily Star on Tuesday.

The contents of the report had not been discussed, in fact not much altogether had been discussed regarding it as major decisions such as stadiums, captaincy, central contracts and selection panel was discussed on February 12th in the meeting.

"It was said [during meeting] that it [the report] will be discussed," the source added.

The report had, in fact, been submitted to the BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who had also claimed that it was his responsibility.

"No there was no discussion. A report on the World Cup performance was submitted today and had been submitted to the board. But since the meeting was long, the whole report has been given to me to see it first. After I watched it, they have given some recommendations," Hassan had said after the board meeting.

"It won't take time and things will happen within the coming few days," he had added.

During that press conference, when asked whether the World Cup performance report was lowest amongst the priorities in the country's cricket, Nazmul denied the notion.

"No, the matter is not like that. After the report was handed over, everyone said that it will have to be read. There are also recommendations that will have to be seen," the BCB boss, also the new Youth and Sports minister, had further informed.

"Since the report's responsibility was given to me and it was done today, it's difficult to make decisions while sitting here. So, it has to be read, understood and then discussed with everybody. Then we take the decision, whatever it is, according to recommendations."

Nine days have passed since the BCB meeting, and BCB directors know nothing of the report bar those in the special committee. It thus raises questions about what priority the report has, and if the contents are of any importance. Of course, whether it will see the light of day is something that can be argued as it slowly recedes from memory.