Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Nov 10, 2024 06:05 PM
Last update on: Sun Nov 10, 2024 06:30 PM

Cricket

‘Don’t make someone a hero or a villain overnight’

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh's newly appointed senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin urged the media to give new players time before making the final judgement about their abilities. 

The 51-year-old made the request today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium when he was asked about the performances of debutant wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali and Nasum Ahmed in Bangladesh's second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Nasum was the most impactful player for the Tigers, scoring a valuable 24-ball 25 at the death, hitting one four and two maximums, before finishing with figures of three for 28 in 8.3 overs, including a maiden. Meanwhile, Jaker stitched a valuable 46-run seventh-wicket stand with Nasum that helped Tigers post a challenging 252 for seven. Jaker remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 deliveries, smashing one four and three maximums.

"I would like to make a request to you…. don't be too quick to make someone a hero, don't be too quick to make someone a villain as well. A player comes to the team through a process and performances and fights," Salahuddin told reporters today.

"When it comes to international matches, many may take a few matches to be successful and a few might just come and be successful. But you make someone a hero if he is successful and if he doesn't score runs in two matches, you make him a villain. "You have a big role here. Many struggle to take the initial pressure. Everyone does not have the same mentality."

Salahuddin has previously worked as a fielding coach and an assistant coach of the Bangladesh national team more than a decade ago. But this time, Salahuddin, winner of multiple Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Dhaka Premier League (DPL) titles, brings in a wealth of experience -- one he is keen on using with the national team. 

