Tamim unwilling to be part of BCB's central contract

Former Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has requested Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to exclude him from the new cycle of board's central contract.

BCB's cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus informed the reporters about the veteran opener's unwillingness at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

"He has his own plan and he has requested not to include him now in the new central contract. He is supposed to meet with our board president [Nazmul Hassan Papon] after national election and only after that he will finalise his future plan," said Yunus.

Recently, the BCB president met Tamim in person for the first time since the player was left out of the World Cup squad over fitness concerns.

Papon informed after the meeting that Tamim contacted him as he wanted to disclose many internal matters of the team which the BCB president was unaware of.

The BCB head said that he listened to what Tamim had to say but will make his decision after listening to all parties.

"I won't act on what anyone else says. I first have to understand what the problem is. I want to get to the bottom of the problem. I will speak with everyone, I will learn about everything then I will take the decision myself," he said.

BCB had previously named 21 cricketers for the 2023 contracts, out of which four players -- Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Miraz – made the cut in all three formats.

This time, Najmul Hossain Shanto -- the Tigers stand-in captain across all formats -- and pacer Shoriful Islam are expected to join the core group.

Interestingly, Mosaddek Hossain, who was named in the T20 format of the central contract, remained unfeatured for Bangladesh this year.