Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 01:22 PM
Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:26 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Hazlewood no fan of IPL’s ‘impact player’ rule

Star Sports Desk
Mon May 6, 2024 01:22 PM Last update on: Mon May 6, 2024 01:26 PM
PHOTO: TWITTER

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood joined the growing list of players who have expressed their dislike for the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'impact player' rule, saying that it has led to scores of over 200 in almost every other game this season.

"I think it's just purely down to that impact [rule]," Cricket Australia quoted Hazlewood, who skipped this year's IPL due to the birth of his first child but has made himself available for the back-end of the tournament as a potential replacement player.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Batting lineups just seem to be never-ending now. I'm not sure it's a great rule. The conditions have come into play a little bit lately with bowlers having a bit of impact, but I mean, you've got [batters] like Tim David at number eight, sometimes number nine.

"You don't really feel like you attack and try and get wickets in the Powerplay because what's the point when you've got those guys coming in at those eight, nine spots?

"Obviously the crowd loves it – there's 200-plus scores nearly every night – and it's good for batters, but it might need a bit of tinkering," he added.

When asked if he wants to see this rule applied elsewhere, Hazlewood responded, "I'm certainly not [keen for it to be used elsewhere]."

Related topic:
cricketJosh HazlewoodIPL
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Fizz takes two as Chennai beat Hyderabad 

1w ago

Australia suffer another injury blow

1y ago

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

1d ago

No point crying about IPL's impact player rule: Chakaravarthy

6d ago
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Aussie bouncer barrage will continue: Ponting

6y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সুন্দরবনের আগুন: বিভাগীয় বন কর্মকর্তা বলছেন ‘সম্পূর্ণ নিভে গেছে’

ফায়ার সার্ভিস ও নৌবাহিনী বলছে, আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আবহাওয়া

আজও কালবৈশাখী ও শিলা বৃষ্টির সম্ভাবনা

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification