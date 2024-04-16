Mushtaq Ahmed appointed as Bangladesh's spin bowling coach

Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the spin bowling coach of Bangladesh, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release confirmed on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old is set to join the Bangladesh squad ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Tigers until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

Mushtaq has worked as the spin bowling coach of England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19), and Pakistan (2020-22) before and has also been Pakistan's bowling consultant (2014-16).

On his new assignment, Mushtaq said: "It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach. I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around. They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instil that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team."

For Pakistan, leg-spinner Mushtaq picked up 185 wickets in 52 Tests and scalped 161 in 144 ODIs.