Mushtaq Ahmed to be available for Pakistan series

Star Sports Report
Wed Jul 31, 2024 03:36 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 03:42 PM

Mushtaq Ahmed
Mushtaq Ahmed. Photo: BCB

Pakistan's leg-spin legend Mushtaq Ahmed will be available for Bangladesh national team's upcoming two-match Test series in Pakistan.

Mushtaq, who oversaw Bangladesh's spin bowling unit during the T20 World Cup in USA and the Caribbean, has since taken up a coaching job with the England U-19 team. 

However, he will be available for the Pakistan tour – the two Tests will take place between August 21 and September 3, confirmed BCB's operations chairman Jalal Yunus.

"Mushtaq is available for the Pakistan series. However, since he has some own programmes, he will be engaged till December," Yunus told reporters in Mirpur on Wednesday.

"We will try to have a long-term contract with his after January. We are not sure if we will certainly get him, but we will try and we are getting positive vibes," the BCB official added.

Meanwhile, Yunus confirmed that head coach Chandika Hathurusingha will join the team's training after returning from Australia on August 2. The Sri Lanka-born coach's return has been deferred twice, Yunus said, initially from July 19 due to an issue of his wife and then from July 26 due to visa issues.

 

