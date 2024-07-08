When will Mushtaq be available?

There is doubt regarding whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will be able to avail spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed's services for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan in August-September.

Following his stint with Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup, the former Pakistan leg-spinner joined England Under19s recently.

"I can't say how long it's [England U19 contract] for. I don't know if he will be available for the Pakistan series," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star today.

Mushtaq already had prior engagements before he signed with the BCB till the T20 World Cup.

"We wanted him for a certain number of days. Before we communicated with Mushtaq [regarding appointment], he had prior engagements till December which included the England U19 job. So we said that we will have him till the World Cup and then we will sit and sort it out," the BCB CEO explained.

BCB are still hopeful they may have Mushtaq available in the midst of his engagements till December.

"That discussion [on renewal] is still ongoing with him. If he lets us know how many days he can be available for us till December in combination with his prior engagements, we will lock him down for those days. After December 2024, we will have a long-term agreement with Mushtaq," Nizamuddin said.