BCB to donate 3rd T20I proceeds to Milestone jet crash victims and July Foundation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that all ticket proceeds from today's third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be donated to those affected by the recent tragic jet crash at the Milestone College in Uttara, and the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation.

"Cricket in Bangladesh is more than a sport, it's a part of our national soul. At times of grief and remembrance, we must stand together as a community," BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul was quoted in the press release.

"The BCB is humbled to contribute in a small way to the healing process for those who have suffered so deeply in these recent tragedies. Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of the victims," he added.

The tragic jet crash took place on Monday and has so far claimed 30 lives.

Bangladesh have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series and is eyeing to complete their maiden series sweep over Pakistan in a multi-match bilateral series today.