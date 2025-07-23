India to join ACC meeting in Dhaka virtually: report

Contrary to earlier reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to participate virtually in the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to take place over the next two days in Dhaka.

The meeting, which will be presided over by ACC President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, is expected to determine the fate of the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup, currently slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September. The tournament is expected to serve as a lead-up to the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Initially, the BCCI had expressed reluctance to attend the meeting in Dhaka, reportedly due to ongoing geo-political tensions between India and Bangladesh. In addition, both the BCCI and the Indian government have taken a firm stance against resuming bilateral cricketing ties with long-time rivals Pakistan, another key stakeholder in the Asia Cup.

However, Times of India journalist Gaurav Gupta reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the BCCI has decided to participate virtually in the meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24. The report also mentioned that BCCI vice-president and veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla will represent India in the discussions.

The AGM is expected to be attended by representatives from the majority of the 27 ACC member nations, with most participating in person and some joining virtually.

Meanwhile, despite BCCI's initial objections to the meeting being held in Dhaka, Naqvi arrived in the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday, July 23. He was welcomed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam.

The final decision regarding the hosting and structure of the 2025 Asia Cup is likely to emerge from the upcoming discussions.