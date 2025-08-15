ACC sues Joy over sketchy bank account transactions

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found suspicious transactions amounting to Tk 57.5 crore in two bank accounts belonging to Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The anti-graft agency also found that Joy illegally acquired Tk 60.14 crore beyond his known sources of income.

Based on these findings, the ACC has filed a case against Joy, who served as Hasina's ICT adviser.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain disclosed this information during a press conference at the ACC headquarters yesterday.

He said between 2000 and 2025, suspicious transactions worth Tk 57.5 crore were recorded in Joy's two accounts at Sonali Bank's Gono Bhaban branch.

"Meanwhile, Joy's total assets, both movable and immovable, amount to Tk 61.18 crore. Upon investigation, his legitimate income amounted to Tk 1.32 crore.

"This indicates that Tk 60.14 crore was acquired illegally."

Akhtar also alleged that Joy laundered an additional Tk 54.04 crore through hundi or other channels to purchase or invest in two properties in the United States.

"This money was not declared in Bangladesh's income tax records and was illegally transferred abroad," he added.

The ACC has decided to file a case against Joy under Section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004; Sections 4(2) and 4(3) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012; and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, according to a press release issued by the ACC.