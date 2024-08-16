Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed on Thursday said that the players have recovered from the effects of the chaotic situation in the country and are focusing on cricket.

The Tigers completed their second day of practice in Lahore yesterday, preparing for the first of the two Tests against Pakistan, set to start in Rawalpindi on August 21.

The national team players have had a difficult build up to the Pakistan tour, as their preparation camp was hampered by the political unrest in Bangladesh.

But Mushtaq relayed that the senior players have revived the mood inside the dressing room since the team arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

"I think all the boys are happy and very excited to play the first Test in Rawalpindi. The effect of the situation has been removed quite a bit. I credit the management who have been very good with the players.

"Players like Shakib [Al Hasan] are playing a good positive role. Senior players such as Mushy [Mushfiqur Rahim], Taskin [Ahmed] are playing a good positive role. When you come to play a series, focus is on cricket," Mushtaq told the reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

Mushtaq also credited the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for proposing and then helping the Bangladesh team arrive in Pakistan earlier than scheduled to prepare adequately.

"There were security issues and also concerns over what pitches we will get. PCB has to be credited and it's a great relationship [between PCB and BCB], if they keep looking out for one another," he said, hoping to see more collaboration in grass-root programmes between the two boards.

What the condition would be like in the first Test in Rawalpindi is already a major point of discussion in Pakistan.

Bangladesh are no longer a side overtly dependent on their spinners as the ongoing pace revolution has given them the belief that they can do well in away tours with their fast bowlers.

However, Mushtaq feels that spinners will play a key role even if the Rawalpindi surface ends up being more conducive to pacers.

"You always need spinners in Tests. It's not only about taking wickets because apart from wickets, you also need to give your fast bowlers some rest. In Tests, spinners dry up runs at one end and give the main strike bowler rest. So, their [spinners'] role is important whether they take two-three wickets or six.

"With the experience that Taijul [Islam] and Mehedi [Hasan Miraz] possess, they are match winners and have won Bangladesh many games. They are very good guys and they are coachable people, meaning they are good listeners. Hopefully I can make a difference with them."