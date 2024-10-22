Taijul saves the day

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam celebrates the dismissal of South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke during the opening day of the first Test in Mirpur on October 21, 2024. Taijul’s 13th Test five-for helped his side fight back from a batting debacle, as the visitors scored 140 for six in reply to Bangladesh’s 106 all out in the first innings. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

The opening day of the first of two Tests between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday saw a staggering 16 wickets fall, but it was hosts' spinner Taijul Islam who garnered the spotlight with his 13th five-wicket haul in the format.

Despite security concerns due to both anti- and pro-Shakib protests ahead of the fixture, it got underway on time and amid tight security.

Opting to bat, demonstrating yet another disastrous batting performance, the home side mustered 106 runs in 40.1 overs -- their second lowest total at the venue.

At stumps, however, the Tigers were relieved bunch, having reduced the visitors to 140 for six, thanks to Taijul Islam who became the fastest and the second Bangladesh bowler, after Shakib, to take 200 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in 48 outings compared to Shakib's 54.

Bangladesh were without their biggest star in the contest, and in the post-day press conference, several questions were directed at Taijul regarding Shakib. He, however, provided some emotion-charged witty replies, thoroughly entertaining the journalists in the press meet.

Asked about the experience of playing without Shakib, Taijul said, "It's not like I never played without Shakib bhai. We played matches without him when he was here. Even when we won a Test in New Zealand, he didn't play. When we beat New Zealand at home, he wasn't there."

"Actually, you can't have a player for 50 years. Players will come and go. One can play for 10-15 or at most 20 years. [On playing without Shakib] We have to accept it. No doubt he was a very good player, but let's pray we get someone like him or someone from the current crop to perform well," he added.

By the time Taijul came to bowl in South Africa's innings, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs appeared comfortable at the crease, and the duo welcomed the left-armer by hitting three boundaries in his first eight balls.

The 32-year-old, however, made his impact in the second over, dismissing Stubbs for 23 to give Bangladesh their second breakthrough in the innings, ending a day-high 41-run partnership.

Taijul went on to scalp four more in the last session, including the wicket of debutant Matthew Breetzke, who was out for a duck after he misjudged a leave, allowing the ball to crash into the off-stump. In the process, Taijul joined the club of 200 Test wickets.

A few overs later, tail-up Taijul removed Ryan Rickelton for 27 to complete his second five-wicket haul against South Africa, following his 6-135 in Gqeberha in 2022 -- again, a feat where he has Shakib for company.

"[On picking 200 wickets] Definitely, it is something to feel happy about… We, Bangladesh players, haven't played Test for so long that many of us would reach the milestone," Taijul said.