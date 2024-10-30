Mulder hits century as SA declare at 575 for six

Wiaan Mulder launched Taijul Islam for a six to get to his first Test century as South Africa declared their first innings at 575 for six.

Mulder was unbeaten on 105 off 150 deliveries while Senuran Muthusamy was bating on 70 off 75 deliveries when the call for declaration came.

No kore wickets fell after Tea with the partnership having reached 154 off 31 overs.

Bangladesh will start their innings with five runs, as penalty to South Africa for running on the pitch during their batting innings.

Tea, Day 2, SA 527 for six

South Africa went to Tea on the Second Day of the second Test in Chattogram 527 for six, Wiaan Mulder batting on 78 and Senuran Muthusamy unbeaten on 47.

The only wicket to fall after Lunch was that of Ryan Rickelton (12), caught by the wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam off pacer Nahid Rana. The five other wickets were taken by Taijul Islam.

Mulder and Muthusamy have already added 104 runs for the seventh-wicket partnership in 21.4 overs.

Taijul Islam celebrates one of his five wickets in the first innings against South Africa in Chattogram. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Lunch, Day 2: SA 413 for five

Taijul Islam took three wickets in space of five runs but South Africa moved past 400 on the second morning of the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The left-arm spinner, who had got eight wickets including a five-for in the Dhaka Test which Bangladesh lost by seven wickets, took the two other wickets to fall on the opening day when the Proteas had scored 307 for two.

Taijul has now 14 five-wicket hauls in 49 Tests.

David Bedingham was the first to fall, bowled by Taijul on 59 as the Proteas lost their first of the morning on 386.

Five runs later, Tony de Zorzi's marathon knock came to an end at 177, pinned in front by Taijul before first Test's centurion, Kyle Verreynne was trapped in front by the left-armer without adding to the score.

At Lunch, South Africa were 413 for five with Ryan Rickelton batting on 11 and Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 12.