T20 WC ‘preparation ongoing’ sans solving pending issues

It may not appear so, but Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is preparing for this year's ICC World Cup, and that too without understanding the real reasons behind the men's senior team's latest World Cup debacle.

The Tigers' performance in the 50-over World Cup in India was nothing but shambolic, and their elimination from the group stage with seven defeats against only two wins had placed the Nazmul Hassan Papon-led board on the receiving end of a barrage of criticism.

Bangladesh had their worst-ever show in a mega event, no doubt, given the expectations carried by the squad. It is an opinion that is unanimously shared by the board members, media, and the fans.

Naturally, in the aftermath of such a calamity, a major overhaul was expected. Reality, however, had remained polar opposite as the board conveniently adopted to sweep the dirt under the rug.

In response to the outcry, BCB formed a three-person special committee -- consisting of directors Enayet Hossain Siraj (convenor), Mahbubul Anam (member), and Akram Khan (member) -- to investigate what went wrong last November.

However, with valid concerns, many had hoped that an independent body outside the board would be in place to uncover the truth.

Almost two months had passed since the probe began but Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is still yet to formally appear to the fact-finding committee.

However absurd it may seem, the committee's side of work is "almost" over, according to its convener.

"The only thing left is a talk with Shakib before placing the finalised report to the board," informed Siraj, adding that Shakib's busy schedule and health issues has halted proceedings.

The build-up to the ODI World Cup was marred with controversies surrounding the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal and his public spat with Shakib.

Siraj further informed that they are also chasing for a "not so important" interview of Tamim and "will formally talk with him within the next two-three days."

"Tamim didn't play the World Cup, so his interview is not so important, but we want to talk with him to clear a few things that came as a reference in our findings."

Another member of the committee and also a former Bangladesh captain, Akram Khan, echoed the same puzzling sentiments, saying the probe body's job is "almost done" despite not knowing Tamim and Shakib's side of the story.

At the end of day, does their report bear any importance for the board, one that is apparently immune to criticism?

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed: "We have identified the reasons behind the debacle. The [probe committee] members shared their views with BCB high-ups."

If Shakib's unavailability delays the committee's final report, it further impedes the long-awaited board meeting which could provide the resolution of many issues, involving who will lead the team in the upcoming T20 World Cup -- to be held at the West Indies and the United States in June this year -- and whether the Minhajul Abedin Nannu-led selection panel will have a shot at redemption after their contract expired last month.

Nizamuddin, however, said that their World Cup "homework and planning has been going on", and a board meeting would eventually see the light of day in the "second week of February".

As things stand, the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) hogs the sole focus of the board. If history repeats, as if often does and more so when BCB applies a quick-fix policy under pressure, the next World Cup will only come to the forefront when it's fast-approaching, with little time left to steady the ship.