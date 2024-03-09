Nothing new in WC special committee report: Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon on Saturday informed that there was nothing new in the report from the special committee over their findings behind the poor show in the ICC ODI World Cup in India last year.

BCB formed a three-member special committee last November to investigate the reasons behind the ODI World Cup debacle. The committee of BCB directors Enayet Hossain Siraj (convenor), Mahbubul Anam (member) and Akram Khan (member) had submitted their report to the board president recently.

"I was given the report and there is nothing against any board director and not even a word against anyone. Today I read the entire report to Jalal bhai [Jalal Yunus], Khaled Mahmud Sujon along with a few others. Even they didn't see anything significant," Papon told the media after the board meeting in Mirpur today.

Although the BCB boss said that nothing new came out in the report about what caused the World Cup debacle, Papon informed that the board had already started working according to the suggestion of the probe committee.

"After discussing with the stakeholders along with others, the committee have given their suggestions and findings to us. There is nothing new, nothing that we and you didn't know already. We all know the reason behind the poor performance, everyone knows that. The work has already started according to their suggestion," he added.

The build-up to the World Cup was riddled with controversies surrounding the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal and his public spat with captain Shakib Al Hasan. The members of the committee sat in discussion with both the cricketers back in January.

Interestingly, however, Papon did not mention any specific finding of the report from the probe committee to the media.