‘Brilliant’ Shami ‘felt terrible’ after dropping Williamson’s catch

Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Williamson, caught out by Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Mohammed Shami's sensational seven wicket-haul helped India seal a place in the World Cup final with a 70-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

New Zealand were left needing to break their own record for the highest total by a team batting second to win a World Cup semi-final -- a Duckworth/Lewis adjusted 299-6 against South Africa at Auckland in 2015.

But in-form paceman Shami took a career-best 7-57 as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups, were dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell's 134, his highest score at this level.

India, who've won all 10 of their matches at the tournament so far as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil, will face either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday, in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad.

"I still believe in pitching it up and getting wickets with the new ball," said Shami. "I dropped a catch off Kane Williamson, I shouldn't have. I felt terrible."

He added: "The last two World Cups, we lost in the semis. Who knows when or if we'll get a chance, so this was one chance we didn't want to let go."

Photo: Reuters

First-change Shami struck twice early on, taking a wicket with his first ball, to leave New Zealand 39-2.

But the Black Caps then enjoyed a revival during a third-wicket partnership of 181 between captain Williamson and Mitchell.

Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over.

Williamson fell for 69 when he flicked Shami -- who had dropped him on 52 -- straight to Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg.

And 220-3 became 220-4 when Shami had Tom Latham lbw for a duck.

"Daryl Mitchell and Kane Wiliamson batted brilliantly," said India captain Rohit Sharma, who made a dashing 47 at the top of the order.

"We knew we had to pull something from up our sleeves. A bit of magic...We tried everything and Mohammed Shami was brilliant."

Mitchell's fine effort ended in when he whipped Shami to Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket before the paceman finished the match when last man Lockie Ferguson was caught behind.

"Congratulations to India," said Williamson. "They're a top side at the top of their game...But credit to the guys. I'm proud of the effort to stay in the fight."

Earlier, Kohli made 117, to surpass the record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4 that also featured Shubman Gill's 80 not out.