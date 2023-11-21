Bangladesh win the DRS battle in World Cup

Bangladesh players fell behind in most of the metrics in a torrid run in the recently concluded ICC World Cup but there was one aspect where they were right up there.

With four successful Decision Review System (DRS) appeals out of 11 going their way (36.36 percent success rate), Bangladesh were only bettered by India when challenging the on-field umpire's decision. The 2023 World Cup runners-up got six of their DRS calls right, giving them a 40 percent success rate.

Bangladesh batters had a tough time letting their willows flourish in the tournament but when it came to taking reviews, no side had more successful appeals -- where umpires had to overturn their decisions – than Bangladesh. The Tigers' batters were able to get three DRS reviews right out of the five appeals, giving them a 60 percent success rate followed by New Zealand batters, who had a success rate of 50 percent meaning they got three out of their six appeals right.

However, Bangladesh languished at the bottom when it came to taking reviews as they challenged the umpire's call on 11 occasions, while South Africa topped that chart with a total of 23 reviews. The Proteas got only seven of those right and take the third spot with a success rate of 30.43.

With a success rate of 30 percent, Sri Lanka placed fourth followed by New Zealand and Afghanistan, who jointly hold the fifth spot with a success rate of 27.78.

Champions Australia could not get many right. In the 21 instances whey they opted for a review, they were able to get the umpire change his decision just four times, giving them the sixth spot with a success rate of 19.05.

Pakistan and the Netherlands were the worst at judging which decisions to challenge as both sides got two DRS appeals right. Netherlands took a total of 21 reviews, while Pakistan went for 14.