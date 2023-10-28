Can Kolkata-boost uplift Tigers?

Bangladesh's Kolkata chapter of this World Cup could not have come at a better time with the Tigers, desperately needing a win to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive, hoping for an uplift in their mood after losing four of their five encounters.

The familiar culture and environment in the city of joy could provide extra motivation to the demoralised Tigers, lingering at number eight in the 10-team table, as they take on the Netherlands at the Eden Gardens today.

The entire city seems to be in a festive mood as the Red Road near the stadium was hosting its biggest yearly festival, the 'Durga Puja Carnival', yesterday. Adding to the festivity is the Bangladesh-Netherlands game through which the city will be welcoming this edition of the World Cup.

Bangladesh have only played a handful of matches at the iconic venue as the match today is set to be the Tigers' first ODI here in 33 years. The last time that the Tigers played an ODI at this venue was back in 1990 against Sri Lanka -- an Asia Cup game that Bangladesh lost despite a 78 from stylish batter and now commentator Athar Ali Khan.

Bangladesh did play a T20 World Cup game against New Zealand in 2016 and their only pink-ball Test in 2019 at the Eden Gardens.

But it is expected that Shakib Al Hasan and his troops are going to get massive support in Kolkata compared to the other venues in India as this city shares a common language, geographical proximity, familiar food, and has an intertwined history with the people of Bangladesh.

Any keen listener passing by the narrow lanes of Marquis Street or Mirza Galib Street could hear locals discussing and making predictions about Bangladesh's upcoming World Cup fixtures at the Eden Gardens, hinting at the interest the locals have in the Tigers who will also play against Pakistan on October 31 at the same venue.

There is also the Shakib factor in this city as the champion all-rounder has massive popularity in this part of the country, garnered through playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League for many years.

"Your captain Shakib Al Hasan is like our local boy here in Kolkata and many will come to cheer for him tomorrow (today)," said Shantonu Mukherjee, who works at a private firm in Kolkata. "We are eager to watch Bangladesh play against the Netherlands, and also looking forward to their next game against Pakistan. I can assure you that Bangladesh is going to get massive support from the people of Kolkata as we have that extra bonding with the people of your country."

It takes around 45 minutes to reach Kolkata from Dhaka by air and almost all the aviation company has seen a surge in ticket sales of this route as hundreds of Bangladesh supporters were not willing to miss the opportunity to catch the Tigers in action live from the stands.

"When you have a big crowd, it gives you that extra motivation, and as a player it feels good to play in such an environment. As the game is in Kolkata, so, people from Bangladesh will also travel to watch. There are a lot of Bangladeshis here in Kolkata and I hope they will support us. It will at least give us that extra five percent of motivation," said Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed during the pre-match conference on Friday, counting on the extra motivation to help them turn their fortunes in the tournament.