Survival at stake for Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, who was dismissed trying to cut pacers in the last two matches, was as diligent as ever during the practice session under the supervision of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Taskin Ahmed, who is set to return to the starting eleven after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury, bowled at the nets with fast bowling coach Allan Donald as the Tigers seek a turn of fortunes in the mega event in India following just one win in five outings so far. PHOTO: EKUSH TAPADER

Bangladesh are up against the Netherlands at Kolkata's Eden Gardens today in their sixth fixture of the ongoing ICC World Cup as the Tigers look to stay mathematically alive to progress beyond the group stage.

Shakib Al Hasan's team are the favourites on paper to win this match but, given how the tournament has panned out for the two teams so far, their situation has dramatically changed after four straight losses in the past two weeks.

Poor show in all departments has garnered criticisms aplenty and, adding to the Tigers' misery, skipper Shakib's sudden trip to Dhaka ahead of Netherlands match had created uproar, leaving the disappointed fans back home expecting a turnaround.

Habibul Bashar, former captain and current selector, said during an interview to a private TV channel that today's fixture is "the most important match" for Bangladesh. Pacer Taskin Ahmed also echoed similar sentiments during the pre-match press meet yesterday.

"They (Netherlands) have beaten South Africa and it is difficult to say that you are going to win a cricket match before it even starts. We are hopeful to do well as we have the ability to win against any team," Taskin told reporters.

The 28-year-old, who is expected to make a comeback to the side after missing the last two games due to his shoulder pain, admitted that they will be under pressure.

"This game is very important for us to keep our hopes alive in the tournament. Obviously, it feels tricky if you are on a losing streak. But if we follow the process and give our best, we can win the game," he added.

The last time the two sides met was at the 2011 ICC World Cup when the hosts won by six wickets in Chattogram. However, the second-round encounter of the ICC Trophy in Kuala Lumpur in 1997 remains vivid in the minds of cricket fans in the country.

The rain-curtailed game against the Dutch, which Akram Khan and his team eventually won by three wickets en route to qualifying for the 1999 World Cup, is still regarded as a watershed moment in Bangladesh cricket history. Despite the fact that Bangladesh have been playing Test cricket for over two decades while the Netherlands are participating in the apex event as an associate nation, the Tigers will still have to be at their best to prevent their campaign from heading to the point of beyond repair.