Tigers stoop to their lowest

The enthusiastic Bangladeshi fans who came in numbers at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata yesterday were in utter disbelief as the Tigers succumbed to a humiliating 87-run defeat against the Netherlands in the two sides' sixth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Bangladesh batting was shambolic once again as the top-order crumbled under pressure and the lower-middle order only delayed the inevitable. Shakib Al Hasan's team were all out for 142 runs, chasing 230 after the Netherlands elected to bat.

The Dutch may have been the inferior side on paper but they were able to outclass their relatively far experienced counterparts, who suffered their fifth straight defeat in the prestigious tournament.

The dejected Bangladeshi fans, who perhaps had anticipated a win, had left the stadium before the game wrapped up. The time they started to leave, the fate of the game hinged on a miracle from the tail-enders, who showed more application than the specialist batters.

One unprecedented scene was on display as Shakib was on the receiving end of jeers from a section of Bangladesh fans while the Bangladesh skipper was returning to the pavilion, with his side reeling at 63 for four.

Shakib has not, on record, received such treatment from Bangladesh fans in a match during his stellar career and his controversial Dhaka trip did not bear fruit as he brought his downfall in familiar circumstances, cutting a short-pitched ball that was too close to his body.

Shakib's removal led to two more in quick time, including Mushfiqur Rahim -- who failed to justify his 'Mr. Dependable' tag -- and Mehedi Hasan Miraz. Although Miraz scored the team-high 35 off 40 balls but he got dismissed at an untimely phase, leaving the last recognised batting-pair at the crease, too early for comfort, at 70 for six.

The burden of responsibility yet again fell onto Mahmudullah Riyad's shoulders and the in-form veteran had an able partner in Sheikh Mahedi for a while. However, a confusion in the middle led to Mahedi getting run-out and Mahmudullah soon followed suit as Netherlands, who stunned South Africa earlier in the tournament, began to sense yet another historic win.

Earlier, Bangladesh started well with the ball but dropped catches, both of the Dutch skipper Scott Edwards, proved costly. From five down for 107, the Netherlands headed into the interval with ample momentum, having scored over 30 runs in the final three overs.

Shakib said after the match, "But we have been poor with the bat all tournament and this is as bad as it gets."

While the captain has stated the obvious, yesterday's defeat can be considered the lowest point in Bangladesh cricket, which can be compared with their embarrassing defeat against Canada in the 2003 edition.