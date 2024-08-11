Retire first, then join politics: Sohan

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan has voiced his dissent about players entering politics during their playing careers.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and seamer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza were members of parliaments under the Awami League government. The pair had entered politics during their playing careers.

"This [entering politics while playing] should not happen. Politics is a big sphere. It is difficult to give your all in the field while also being in politics. People should retire first and then go into politics. There should be protocols in place for this," Sohan told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sohan has been vocal about the bloodshed following the government's crackdown on the student quota reform movement which eventually saw Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina flee the country.

In the wake of extensive calls for reforms, many have demanded wholesale changes in the BCB and how it operates. The organisers who are key stakeholders in the country's cricketing domestic structure were also put into question Sohan.

"I have questions regarding a few people. People who want to do business with the sport and have personal agendas should not come to cricket.

"Organisers who eye to earn from here to manage their households should not be allowed. We are cricketers and have earned our wealth by playing. I'm grateful that I've made my house and bought my car through playing cricket. The organisers who will come to cricket have to be established first and have to come here for the good of the game, not to create wealth," Sohan said.