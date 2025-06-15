Cricket
Reuters, London
Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:54 PM

Cricket
Cricket

Smith in doubt for Australia’s West Indies tour

Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:49 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:54 PM
Reuters, London
Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:49 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 15, 2025 03:54 PM

Steve Smith will miss Australia's first Test against the West Indies in Barbados later this month and could sit out the entire three-Test series with a finger injury, captain Pat Cummins said.

Smith, one of the mainstays of the Australian team, suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger fielding on the third day of the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's on Friday, missing the rest of the match.

He was taken to the hospital for X-rays, but no surgery was required. However, he faces some time on the sidelines.

"I'd say first test maybe unlikely, and then go from there, but it's a bit early to tell," Cummins said after Australia's surprise defeat against a South Africa team that wrapped up their five-wicket victory on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Smith was standing far closer to the stumps than normal when he dropped South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who had scored two runs but went on to hit 66 in a significant contribution to his team's success.

Australia begin their three-Test series in the Caribbean in Bridgetown over June 25-29 and play the other two Tests in Grenada and Jamaica.

