Taylor surpasses Mushfiqur with 'debut-like return' to Test cricket

Brendan Taylor made a triumphant return to Test cricket on Thursday, marking not only a personal victory but also a major milestone. 

The veteran Zimbabwean batter, playing his first match since 2021, now holds the longest active Test career among players who debuted in the 21st century, surpassing Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.

Taylor, 39, debuted in May 2004 against Sri Lanka. 

With his latest appearance in the second Test against New Zealand in Bulawayo, his career now spans 21 years and 84 days - eclipsing Mushfiqur's 20 years and 33 days. 

Only Sachin Tendulkar (24 years) has had a longer Test career in the modern era, while Taylor now leads the list of active cricketers who debuted this century, ahead of England's James Anderson.

The milestone comes after Taylor served a three-and-a-half-year ban imposed by the ICC for breaching its anti-corruption code. 

His return follows a dark chapter that began in 2021 when he abruptly retired after revealing he was blackmailed by match-fixers who threatened to expose his cocaine use. He later admitted to struggling with alcohol and drug addiction and checked into rehab when the ban was announced in early 2022.

"Three years ago, I couldn't get out of bed. Now I'm doing what I love --representing Zimbabwe," Taylor said in an emotional pre-match interview. "There were multiple days of trauma. I was in the abyss."

Taylor was handed his 36th Test cap with a warm welcome from teammates. Installed as an opener to bolster a struggling batting line-up, he described the moment as "a debut-like feeling." 

He returns almost 20 kilograms lighter and in the best physical shape of his career.

"There's always guilt of letting down your family," he said. "But their support, and that of Zimbabwe Cricket, gave me a second chance."

During his ban, Taylor set up a private coaching facility, hoping to transition into a mentoring role. But encouraged by ZC officials with an eye on the 2027 World Cup, he chose to make a playing return.
 

