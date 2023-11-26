Zimbabwe stunned by Uganda, at risk of missing T20 WC 2024 berth

Associate nation Uganda stunned Zimbabwe by five wickets in a ICC Twenty20 World Cup Africa qualifier match in Windhoek, Namibia today, putting the Test nation's qualification to the mega event under serious threat.

Sent to bat, skipper Sikander Raza made a 39-ball 48 as Zimbabwe posted 136-7 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Riazat Ali Shah made 42 off 28 balls and Alpesh Ramjani scored 40 off 26 deliveries as Uganda chased down the target with five balls to spare.

This is the first time Uganda have defeated a Test nation in any format of the game.

This was Zimbabwe's second defeat in three matches in the qualifiers as they had earlier lost to Namibia by seven wickets in their opening match on November 22.

Zimbabwe now find themselves in fourth position in the seven-team qualifier with three matches to go.

The top-two teams of the qualifier will take part in the 20-team T20 World Cup in 2024.

Namibia and Kenya are currently occupying the top two spots in the table with three wins in three matches, while Uganda are third with two wins and a defeat.

Zimbabwe must win all three of their remaining fixtures, which are against Rwanda, Nigeria and Kenya, and hope that the other results also fall their way to qualify.