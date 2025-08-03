Root scripts WTC history with 6000-run milestone

Joe Root etched his name into the history books on Day 4 of the series decider against India today, becoming the first batter to score 6000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The right-hander, who got out for 29 runs in the first innings, needed 25 runs in the second innings to complete 6000 runs in the WTC, and he achieved the objective by hitting Mohammed Siraj for a four (when batting on 24) in the 40th over during the afternoon session of the fourth day's play.

The seasoned England batter, featuring in his 69th Test, is now the leading run-getter in WTC history, having participated in all four editions of the tournament.

Root's tally includes 20 centuries and 22 half-centuries, averaging over 52. He is followed in the charts by Steve Smith (4278), Marnus Labuschagne (4225), Ben Stokes (3616), and Travis Head (3300).

Root's remarkable form this series has also seen him achieve multiple milestones. In Manchester, he surpassed Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest run-scorer in Men's Tests. Additionally, he equalled Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 38 Test centuries, placing him joint-fourth on the all-time list.

The 34-year-old former England skipper also holds the record for the most catches as an outfield player in the longest format, a feat he accomplished during this series against India.

With England chasing a challenging target in the decider, Root's form is pivotal to their hopes of levelling the series. The hosts currently trail India 2-1 after memorable wins at Headingley and Lord's, with Root once again shouldering the responsibility as their batting mainstay.

