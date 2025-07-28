Taskin denies assault allegation after GD filed in Mirpur

A general diary has been filed against Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed with the Mirpur Model Police Station for allegedly physically assaulting a person in the capital, however, the pacer has denied the charge, saying it is an attempt to harass him.

The accuser Sifatur Rahman Sourav, who is a friend of Taskin, claimed that the pacer called him up on Sunday midnight and beat him. Sourav also claimed to another media that the pacer was intoxicated at the time.

"A GD has been filed against Taskin. But we can't share any more details at the moment," Mirpur Model Police Station's Inspector Rajib Hossain told The Daily Star.

Taskin, however, has outright denied the accusation, saying, "This is a made-up accusation. I am busy with family tasks. I didn't hit anyone. This is an attempt to harass me."

When contacted, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB's) media committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman Mithu said the board is aware of it and is trying to find out more about the issue.

"We don't know a whole lot about what happened. We haven't been able to reach Taskin yet. I came to know in the morning and talked to [Najmul Abedeen] Fahim bhai, who then talked to the president," he told The Daily Star.

"But first, we have to know whether the incidents being talked about are true or false. The benefit of the doubt will have to be given until we know better. The matter is outside of BCB's jurisdiction, but still it is a matter of discipline," he added.