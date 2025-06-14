Cummins says WTC final 'a bridge too far' for beaten Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins said his side had been faced with a "bridge too far" after losing the World Test Championship final to South Africa at Lord's on Saturday.

Cummins' men, the reigning title-holders, were strongly fancied to defeat a South Africa side with few star names.

But they suffered a five-wicket defeat as South Africa, with opener Aiden Markram making a superb 136 and skipper Temba Bavuma 66, chased down a target of 282 before lunch on the fourth day.

Australia led by 74 runs on first innings but could never completely pull clear of the Proteas, with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returning excellent match figures of 9-110.

"Things can change pretty quickly," said Cummins at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Unfortunately, it was a bridge too far."

Steve Smith's first-innings 66 was the only score of fifty or more in the match by a specialist Australia batsman.

Smith, however, suffered a dislocated finger while dropping a slip catch and is now doubtful for the first Test against the West Indies in Barbados on June 25.

Australia, now at the start of a new WTC cycle, may have to review their batting options more broadly, with Marnus Labuschagne who averaged a lowly 25.63 in Tests during the 2024/25 season, out for 17 and 22 at Lord's after being promoted to open the innings.

"We've got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we'll sit down and have a bit of a think," said Cummins.

'Deserved champions'

South Africa had the best batting conditions of the match in their second innings but they still had a job to do in recording the second-highest successful run chase to win a Test at Lord's, behind the West Indies' 344-1, requiring 342, against England in 1984.

"They (South Africa) were fantastic in that fourth innings," said fast bowler Cummins. "There wasn't a lot in the wicket but they didn't give us a chance."

This match was the culmination of the third edition of the WTC with New Zealand the inaugural 2021 champions and Australia triumphant in 2023, with India twice the losing finalists.

But the format of the competition has faced fierce criticism, with countries free to decide how many Tests they want to play in the two-year qualifying cycle and positions calculated based on the percentage of available points won.

South Africa played just 12 Tests in the recent cycle, with none of those games against England or Australia, who won 13 out of 19 matches to reach the final.

But a gracious Cummins said of South Africa: "They showed why they're in this final and are deserved champions."

As for the format, he jokingly added: "I preferred it at the Oval last time [when Australia beat India in 2023]."

On a more serious note, the 32-year-old Cummins said: "It's fantastic. It's the pinnacle. I love Test cricket. It's something you build towards for two years, it's a huge achievement to make the final, and then a one-game shootout, I think it's a fantastic spectacle."