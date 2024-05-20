Key players rested as West Indies name squad for South Africa series

Brandon King will stand in as skipper with regular captain Rovman Powell set to be rested. PHOTO: AFP

The West Indies have named their 15-player squad for this week's T20I series at home against South Africa.

The three-game series will give much of their squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup some last-minute preparations for next month's tournament, with a host of their stars to feature against the Proteas.

Batter Brandon King will stand in as skipper with regular captain Rovman Powell set to be rested, while regular top-order performers Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran will also sit out the matches to gain some valuable rest prior to the start of the T20 World Cup following lengthy stints at the IPL.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and key batter Sherfane Rutherford will remain with the IPL sides to feature in the playoffs and will only join up with their West Indies teammates should their teams miss out on reaching the IPL final.

Chief selector Desmond Haynes believes the three-match series against South Africa will provide his players with opportunities to stake their claim for a place in the West Indies side for their T20 World Cup opener against Papua New Guinea on June 2.

"These are among the last competitive T20 International matches before the start of the World Cup," Haynes said.

"Players have the opportunity to fine-tune their skills and ensure they are as prepared as they can be for the World Cup, whether they are in the final squad or reserve pool."

West Indies coach Daren Sammy said the games will give his side the chance to work on their best combinations ahead of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup.

"We have not played together as a team since the Australia series, but we just completed a very high-intensity training camp in Antigua," Sammy said.

"Now we have the chance to integrate some of our players returning from the IPL and build some momentum as a group going into the World Cup."

West Indies squad: Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Series schedule:

First T20I, Jamaica, May 23

Second T20I, Jamaica, May 25

Third T20I, Jamaica, May 26