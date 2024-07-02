Rohit sought ‘everyone’s oxygen’ before final, reveals Suryakumar

Rohit Sharma led India to their second men's T20 World Cup title with a nerve-wracking win against South Africa in Barbados.

Just ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados, in the team huddle, India captain was seen having an animated chat with his teammates.

Speaking after the title triumph, Suryakumar Yadav revealed the words from the skipper that moved the entire team.

"He [Rohit] told us to keep it simple but said, 'I can't climb this mountain alone. If I have to reach the peak, I will need everyone's oxygen'," Suryakumar told The Indian Express.

Rohit went on to ask the players to "bring everything to the game" to avoid any regrets.

Suryakumar, whose sensational catch in the final over to dismiss David Miller, turned the game in the dying moments, also stated the team had a policy to not talk about what lies ahead at all stages in the tournament.

"Before the start, we decided that we won't talk about what lies ahead in the tournament," the middle-order batter said.

"Nobody thought about Super 8 and the same was true for the finals in Barbados. Our mind has to be where our feet are. That was our motto."

Speaking about Rohit's leadership style, Suryakumar said that the Indian captain "connects with the players", be it on or off the field.

"When a crunch situation comes, players know that he [Rohit] will back us. One feels I have to deliver for this man for the confidence and respect he gives to everyone."

Speaking of the title win itself, Suryakumar said that he would fondly remember the catch and hope to replicate the team's heroics two years later in the next edition of the tournament.

"Many people have been sending me a photo of that catch, some have a ball picture, some have morphed the ball with the trophy," he said.

"I will carry this with me for two years and will replicate it in the next World Cup. It was my fourth ICC event, and my first win. I will remember this for a long time. First is always special."

