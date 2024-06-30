In Pictures: India celebrate T20 World Cup glory

It all came down to this. After a sensational tournament, two unbeaten sides met in Barbados in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. And it was won by India - by a narrow margin of just seven runs. When Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, it looked as though South Africa, appearing in their first final, were closing in on victory but they were halted by some outstanding Indian bowling and catching at the end. South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India another reminder of his outstanding ability, particularly in 'death bowling'. PHOTO: ICC/AFP