T20 World Cup 2024
Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:26 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:32 AM

In Pictures: India celebrate T20 World Cup glory

Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:26 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 30, 2024 08:32 AM

It all came down to this. After a sensational tournament, two unbeaten sides met in Barbados in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. And it was won by India - by a narrow margin of just seven runs. When Heinrich Klaasen blasted a superb 52 from 27 balls, it looked as though South Africa, appearing in their first final, were closing in on victory but they were halted by some outstanding Indian bowling and catching at the end. South Africa ended on 169-8 with Hardik Pandya taking 3-20 for India another reminder of his outstanding ability, particularly in 'death bowling'. PHOTO: ICC/AFP

 

Related topic:
T20 World CupICC T20 World Cup 2024India v South Africa final
