Do you know about hope molecules?

In the universal quest for happiness and resilience, humanity has long sought remedies to combat stress and depression. Among a whole variety of strategies and solutions, one of the revealing discoveries presents itself as a lighthouse: "hope molecules." They are not a kind of biochemical entity, but rather the proof that physical exercise and activities contribute not only to good physical health, but also to good mental health. These are the same molecules that are produced and released by our muscles when we are engaged in physical activities, acting as a form of natural antidepressant and thus connecting our physical activities with our emotional health. It enhances our understanding of the capacity of our bodies and sets the stage for a truly enlightening exploration into how movement can be our ally in mental resilience and the pursuit of happiness.

At the base of the connection between physical exercise and mental health is the fascinating discovery of "hope molecules," or myokines as they are known scientifically. These are molecular messengers secreted by muscles during physical activities which make their way to the brain and other organs with news of the advantages of physical exercise. The mechanism is simple, elegant, and effective: when the muscles contract from an activity, myokines are excreted into the bloodstream, disseminated to the body, and ultimately reaches the brain. Recent research has shed light on the role hope molecules play in promoting brain health: entering the blood-brain barrier, myokines have more than one beneficial effect on brain function. Their joint effect in the body causes neurogenesis—the process of creating new neurons—and thus uplifts mood and increases brain activity.

Even more interesting is the ability of these two events to be natural antidepressants. Myokines make it possible for the development of a resilient brain, which would become more tolerant to the pressures and tensions life brings along. According to a prominent study, routine physical activity might be equivalent to the intake of really powerful natural antidepressants that would serve to protect the brain from the dangers brought about by stress and its possible precipitating factors for depression. The implication goes rather wide to imply that the road to mental resilience and happiness is actually paved with physical activity. The promise these hope molecules hold for mental health opens a new vista of understanding: exercise is not only for physical fitness, it is an integral part of our emotional and psychological well-being.

If you are new to exercise or have to take it up again after a long break, start slowly with relatively short and manageable bouts of activity. A 10-minute walk, a few yoga stretches or some light housework may well be an ideal first step. As you get more comfortable, increase the intensity of the exercise incrementally. Find opportunity for activity in your daily routine: use the stairs instead of the lift; use a bicycle or walk when going to work. While watching television, stand up and make light physical exercises during ad breaks. Exercise does not have to be a chore. Indeed, with activities such as dancing, gardening, hiking or playing a sport, engaging in activities or doing things that are enjoyable personally can make exercise fun.

It is also important to have some clear, achievable goals, be that walking a certain amount of steps in a day, swimming twice a week, or even just stretching every morning. Exercising with a friend or family member can further increase your motivation and make physical activity more enjoyable. You can consider fitness apps, workout videos, and classes online, all of which may offer variety and community support in achieving your goals.

The discovery of hope molecules illuminates the path of wellness as the intertwining of physical activity with mental health, underscoring the compounded, holistic benefits of exercise. So, each of our steps, every strike of the limbs, every dance move carries the beacon of hope to empower us to fight against stress and depression with this natural antidepressant, synthesised by our muscles. Let's not only adopt physical activity as part of the way to be fit, but as one of the most indispensable tools in our mental health arsenal, and a means to build resilience, joy, and overall well-being. The starting point of a way towards a happier, healthier life is just one step away. It begins with the simple act of moving, and unlocking the miracle within our muscles.

