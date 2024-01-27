Metro Rail: A relief for female commuters

The reserved coach not only offers security for women travelling between Uttara and Motijheel, but also aims to encourage more female passengers to use this service. Photo: Prabir Das

In a city where one rarely comes across women-friendly public transportation and harassment is a common phenomenon, a coach reserved for female commuters in the country's first-ever metro rail came as a blessing.

The reserved coach not only offers security for women travelling between Uttara to Motijheel, but also aims to encourage more female passengers to use this service.

Take the case of Tilottoma Jahan*, a 30-year-old job holder who has to travel from Kazipara to Karwan Bazar daily with her 7-month-old daughter.

"It is nearly impossible to find an Uber or CNG-run three-wheeler during office hours. It usually takes hours and the fair is never lower than Tk 300," said Tilottoma, who would previously wait for her husband to pick her up after work.

Now, it only costs Tk 36 for the same ride and her husband no longer has to come all the way from his workplace in Gulshan, she said, adding that the money being saved is used for her daughter's nutritional wellbeing.

"The best part of the journey is that others offer their seats to me, as I travel with my toddler," she added.

Most women avoid using public transport as they fear they will be harassed, said Priyanka Roy, a 30-year-old service holder.

According to a 2017 BRAC survey, 94 percent females using public transport in Bangladesh experience some sort of sexual harassment.

"Surrounded by women, I no longer have to worry about the conductors touching my back under the guise of helping me board or endure the discomfort of someone leaning onto me intentionally," Priyanka added.

Photo: Prabir Das

In the past, it was nearly impossible for Noor Jahan Kabir, a lawyer practicing at Dhaka Judge Court, to get on a bus every morning.

"The thought of pushing through a huge crowd of male commuters and finding a seat afterwards was a trauma that I woke up to every morning. However, there is no need for me to endure catcalls, whistles or comments on my outfit during my daily journey from Uttara to Old Dhaka anymore," she said.

Mohsina Ahmed, associate professor at Savar City University, echoed Noor Jahan.

"I had to change three modes of transport every day during my previous commute from Karwan Bazar to Ashulia, and that left me exhausted. However, now, I take the metro which is faster and more secure," she said.

With safety being a concern for most parents, many like Kazi Tajriha Alam Simi were not allowed to go out randomly.

"However, now I can easily travel to Mirpur, which I believe is a shopping paradise," she smiled.

For 50-year-old Rahima Begum, traveling used to be very difficult. Quite often, she could not visit her aged sister in Motijheel, as her sons did not feel it safe for her to travel alone on public transports.

"Now, my sons encourage me to visit her, but only if I am taking the metro rail," she added.

Two female MRT police officials stand guard in front of the female compartment, preventing entry to male passengers.

According to officers on duty, no incidents of sexual harassment has come to their notice so far.

(Interviewees' identities have been protected with pseudonyms)