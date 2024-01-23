Metro etiquette: Things you can do to ensure a better journey for yourself and others

The MRT-6 is now open from 7:00am to 8:00pm, running between Uttara North station and Motijheel station six days a week.

The line being open for the entirety of the working day has greatly heightened usage of metro rail among city dwellers, leading to heavy crowds and long waiting lines in front of ticket booths.

In this scenario, commuters should be mindful of their fellow passengers, and following some basic etiquette can ensure a better, more peaceful journey for everyone.

Photo: Maruf Arefin Mim

Do not litter/spit in the train or in stations

Those used to other modes of public transportation might be used to seeing litter and spit stains on the floors of buses, trains and stations. But the metro rail is a new form of public transport, one that is in active use for most of the day. It is also used by a lot more people than other modes of transport, so littering and spitting on the metro would lead to horrible accumulation of garbage, which would be difficult to clean in the short time that these trains are out of service.

Stay clear of the yellow tactile meant for the visually impaired

All across metro stations, commuters will notice yellow tactiles on the floor. These tiles are meant for the visually impaired, and able bodied commuters must stay clear of them so that the visually impaired can use these tactiles to navigate themselves on stations. On the platform, this yellow tactile is used as a line to separate the platform from the screen doors, on the other side of which are the rail lines. Passengers must stay behind this yellow line when waiting for trains.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Don't use phone speakers or speak too loudly

In crowded situations, personal space becomes difficult to maintain. However, playing loud sounds, or speaking too loudly when you are physically close to other people is an additional nuisance, one that doesn't even allow people to be left alone with their thoughts. For this reason, keeping loud sounds to a minimum should be a priority for metro rail commuters.

Do not overload the elevators

The elevators that take passengers from the ground floor to the concourse, and then others that take them from the concourse to the platform floor, are primarily meant for users with physical disabilities or special needs. Commuters who don't need to use the elevators should refrain from using it, or should at least allow those who need it to use it before using it themselves. If the lift has reached its limit for the number of people it can carry, there is no point trying to overload it as that can only lead to a delay, or in the worst case, an accident.

Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Stand aside for others when using escalator

The multi-storey metro stations rely on escalators to get passengers from one floor to the other fast. However, in a station, some people may be in more of a hurry than others, so for those using escalators, it's important that they keep some space open for those in a rush. The escalators are marked in yellow, and as long as commuters stay on the left side of the escalators, inside the yellow marks, the right side will remain open for passengers in a rush to walk up or down the moving escalators. To ensure this, it's important to avoid standing side by side or in a circle on escalators when travelling in groups.

Keeping the entryways and exits clear

The compartment doors, and the platform screens in between trains and platforms need to be kept clear or any obstacles at all times. Inside the train, passengers should keep their hands away from the compartment doors. On the platform, passengers must not keep their hands on the platform screens, they are not allowed to lean on them, they are not allowed to peek over them to look at the incoming trains. In fact, passengers waiting on the platforms are supposed to stand behind the yellow line, away from the platform screens.

Get on and off trains in a systematic way

When getting on and off trains, it is important to avoid collisions. For this, following the marks on the platform floors, those getting off the trains should stay in the middle part of the doorway, while those getting on the trains need to line up behind the left and right edges of the doorway. Obstructing the doorway, or taking too much time, or standing there when the train is full and pushing to make space is not allowed.

The first compartment is reserved for women

To ensure a safe and smooth journey for women on the metro, the first car of every train has been reserved for women. It means men are not allowed on the first car, but it also means that in the other compartments, the space still needs to be shared by men and women. It is important to be respectful to people of all genders when using the metro rail, as well as in all walks of life.

No eating in the compartment

Eating inside the compartment is a problem as it may lead to the smell of food getting trapped inside the controlled environment of the train. Besides, in a heavily crowded moving train, eating is risky, as spills become likely, and when a spill does happen, it may affect a lot of people.

Share seats and space, be considerate to those with special needs

Passengers should not take up more space than they require inside trains. Especially when seated, one person covering the space where two people can sit is a terrible act considering most people don't even get the chance to sit down. If someone with a physical disability, special need, a pregnant woman or an elderly person is seen standing inside the compartment, it is basic decency to offer them a seat if possible. Carrying oversized bags and heavy luggage is also not allowed on the metro.

Pay attention to the public announcements

In metro stations, the public announcement (PA) systems are constantly passing on valuable information and instruction to passengers. Listening to the PA and following their instructions are easy ways of making sure you are following all the necessary metro rail etiquette, including the ones mentioned here.

Be nice

The metro rail is new, and people are still getting used to the crowd and the rush that comes with it. Being nice to fellow commuters, helping them when possible, and trying to accommodate other people to the best of one's ability are basic niceties that will make using the metro a finer prospect for everyone.