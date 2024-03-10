Metro rail sets new timings for Ramadan

Passengers can carry 250ml water bottle around iftar time

The metro rail will run for an additional hour from the 16th day of the upcoming month of Ramadan, MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said today.

The last train from Motijheel will leave at 9:40pm and the last train from Uttara North at 9:00pm, he told reporters.

However, the counters selling tickets will close at 7:50pm.

Currently a passenger can avail metro rail trains till 8:00pm from Uttara end and till 8:40pm from Motijheel end.

According to the metro rail authorities, trains will leave every eight minutes, instead of 10 minutes, from 2:00pm from the first Ramadan.

MAN Siddique said 250ml bottles can be carried before and after iftar time. In this case, the water bottle must be thrown in the bin. It can't be thrown anywhere else.

He also said that no food would be allowed on the trains.

The iftar schedule will be displayed on the screens inside and outside the train and station.

According to the new timings, till 15th Ramadan, metro trains from Uttara North to Motijheel would be operated every 10 minutes from 7:10am to 7:30am, every eight minutes from 7:31am to 11:36am, every 12 minutes from 11:37am to 2:00pm, and every eight minutes from 2:01pm to 8:00pm.

Trains from Motijheel to Uttara North will be available every 10 minutes from 7:30am to 8:00am, every eight minutes from 8:01am to 12:08pm, every 12 minutes from 12:09pm to 2:40pm, and every eight minutes from 2:41pm to 8:40pm.

Meanwhile, metro rail services will be closed on the day of Eid.