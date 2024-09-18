Metro rail to run on Fridays from Sept 20

The metro rail will run on Fridays from this week as per the demand of passengers.

It will run from 3:30pm to 9:40pm on Fridays, confirmed Khondaker Ehteshamul Kabir, company secretary of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), to The Daily Star.

According to a DMTCL office order issued today and signed by the company secretary, trains will leave from Uttara North metro station and go to Motijheel metro station from 3:30pm to 9:00pm every Friday, while trains will run from Motijheel to Uttara North from 3:50pm to 9:40pm on Fridays.

No decision has been made yet regarding the reopening of Kazipara metro station, which was damaged on July 19 during the quota reform movement.