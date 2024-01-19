Uttara-Motijheel: Metro to run till 8:40pm from tomorrow

Metro rail services on the Uttara-Motijheel-Uttara route will be available from 7:10am till 8:40pm, six days a week, starting tomorrow.

With the opening of the Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar stations on December 31 last year, all 16 stations of MRT-6 are now functional.

Currently, trains operate on the Agargaon-Motijheel section from 7:30am to 11:30am and on the Uttara-Agargaon section from 8:30am to 8:30pm.

From tomorrow, the first train will leave Uttara North Station at 7:10am and the last one will leave Motijheel Station at 8:40pm.

The metro rail will remain closed on Fridays.

MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), told reporters about the extended service hours at a press conference in the capital yesterday afternoon.

The 13 hour-schedule is split into four segments.

Trains will run every 10 minutes from 7:10am to 11:30am (peak hours); every 12 minutes from 11:31am to 4:00pm (off-peak hours); and again every 10 minutes from 4:01pm to 8:00pm (peak hours), said a DMTCL press release.

Only MRT Pass and Rapid Pass holders can take the two trains that leave Uttara North Station at 7:10am and 7:20am.

Similarly, they can take the four metro trains that will leave Motijheel Station between 8:00pm and 8:40pm.

Passengers with Single Journey Tickets, purchased before 7:45pm on the day of the commute, can also take the four trains after 8:00pm.

Ticket sales at all metro stations will close at 7:45pm.

The last train leaving Motijheel at 8:40pm will return to Uttara North Station, like all the other trains before it.

MRT Passes can be purchased and topped up from 7:15am to 7:45pm at all stations.

Currently, the construction of the Kamalapur part of the metro rail is in progress and is scheduled for inauguration by the end of the year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Agargaon-Motijheel section on November 4 last year, making the entire route from Uttara North to Motijheel operational.

In December 2022, she inaugurated the Uttara-Agargaon section of the country's first metro rail.